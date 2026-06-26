Swatch seeks $170 million from Samsung over smartwatch app design copying
Business
Swatch is taking on Samsung, asking for $170 million after a UK court said Samsung's smartwatches let apps copy designs from Swatch brands like Omega and Tissot.
The judge is still deciding how much Samsung should actually pay, and the result could affect another lawsuit between the two companies in the US.
Case may reshape watch tech disputes
Swatch says Samsung's actions amount to "large-scale appropriation" of its trademarks, while Samsung calls the demand "extravagant."
This case could set an example for how classic watchmakers and tech companies handle design disputes as smartwatches get more popular.
Meanwhile, Swatch is sticking to traditional watches (and things like SwatchPAY!) while facing growing competition from big tech names like Apple and Huawei.