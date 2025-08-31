Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card revises perks: What's new? 

Swiggy has introduced a new travel benefit for its Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card customers. The offer gives an instant 6% discount on domestic and international flights, as well as bus bookings made through Paytm Travel. The exclusive deal applies to both flights and intercity bus journeys booked via the platform.

Official statement Urban Indians are spending more on travel Anurag Panganamamula, Swiggy's Vice President of Growth, said the new benefit is a response to urban Indians spending more on travel. He added that the Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card has been well-received for its rewards on daily indulgences. "Extending these benefits to travel makes it even more rewarding," he said, adding that the offer is live for all existing and new cardholders just in time for the holiday season.

Strategic collaboration Paytm Travel CEO comments on the partnership Vikash Jalan, CEO of Paytm Travel, also commented on the partnership. He said it combines Paytm's seamless travel booking experience with the benefits of the Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card. "Our focus is to deliver instant savings and convenience at the time of booking," he said, adding that this ensures greater value for customers every time they travel.

Card perks Everything you need to know about the card The Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card comes with a range of benefits, including 10% cashback on the Swiggy app (food ordering, Instamart, Dineout and Genie), 5% cashback on online spends across online MCCs, and 1% cashback on other categories. It also offers a free Swiggy One membership for 12 months. The card's rewards translate to an annual savings of ₹42,000.