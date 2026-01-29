Swiggy's Q3 loss widens to ₹1,065cr despite 54% revenue growth

Swiggy , the popular food and grocery delivery platform, has reported a net loss of ₹1,065 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of FY26. The figure is a 33% increase from the loss of ₹799 crore in the same period last year. However, it is an improvement over the previous quarter's loss of ₹1,092 crore. The company's revenue from operations jumped by 54% YoY to ₹6,148 crore in Q3 FY26, a significant jump from ₹3,993.1 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

Financial overview Swiggy's adjusted EBITDA loss and total expenses Swiggy's adjusted EBITDA loss for the December quarter stood at ₹712 crore, a 45% increase from ₹490 crore in the same period last year. The figure was ₹695 crore in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, Swiggy's total expenses rose nearly 49% YoY to ₹7,298 crore for the quarter ending December. This is an increase from ₹4,898.3 crore reported during the same period last year and ₹6,711 crore in the previous quarter.

User growth Swiggy's average monthly transacting users and stock performance Swiggy's average monthly transacting users (MTUs) grew by 37% YoY to 24.3 million during the quarter, up from 17.8 million in the same period last year. The company's shares ended nearly flat at ₹323.85 apiece on January 29, after announcing its financial results post-market hours. The firm's food delivery revenue rose 22% YoY to ₹2,277 crore in Q3 FY26, from ₹1,860 crore a year ago.

