Swiggy's Q4 loss narrows to ₹800cr, revenue jumps 45%
What's the story
Swiggy has reported a narrower net loss of ₹800 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The figure is an improvement from the ₹1,081 crore loss in the same period last year. The improvement comes on the back of strong growth in its food delivery business. The company's revenue from operations saw a 45% increase to ₹6,383 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹4,410 crore in Q4FY25.
Business growth
Food delivery segment grew fastest in nearly 4 years
Sriharsha Majety, MD and Group CEO of Swiggy, said the food delivery segment has grown at its fastest pace in nearly four years. He noted that it crossed ₹1,000 crore in annual adjusted EBITDA and surpassed expectations amid a sector slowdown. The company also reported improved margins compared to last year.
Strategic shift
Measured strategy for Instamart
Swiggy has adopted a more measured strategy for its quick commerce arm, Instamart. Majety said the next phase in this sector will be defined by predicting consumer needs rather than just meeting them. He also added that unit economics are improving quarter-on-quarter, with the company on track for contribution margin breakeven as per their guidance. Instamart witnessed a whopping 68.8% year-on-year growth in its gross order value, reaching ₹7,881 crore.