Swiggy's Q4 loss narrows to ₹800cr, revenue jumps 45%

Sriharsha Majety, MD and Group CEO of Swiggy, said the food delivery segment has grown at its fastest pace in nearly four years. He noted that it crossed ₹1,000 crore in annual adjusted EBITDA and surpassed expectations amid a sector slowdown. The company also reported improved margins compared to last year.

Strategic shift

Measured strategy for Instamart

Swiggy has adopted a more measured strategy for its quick commerce arm, Instamart. Majety said the next phase in this sector will be defined by predicting consumer needs rather than just meeting them. He also added that unit economics are improving quarter-on-quarter, with the company on track for contribution margin breakeven as per their guidance. Instamart witnessed a whopping 68.8% year-on-year growth in its gross order value, reaching ₹7,881 crore.