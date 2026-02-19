Swiggy shuts down 10-minute food delivery app Snacc

Swiggy has decided to shut down Snacc, its dedicated app for 10-minute food deliveries. The decision comes just a year after the service was launched. An internal email from the company cited difficulties in making orders profitable as the main reason for this move. "While the product market fit was emerging, the broader economics made it challenging to scale," read the email sent today.

Market dynamics Snacc was launched in January 2025 Snacc was launched in January 2025, at a time when 10-minute food deliveries were trending. Other players like Blinkit and Zepto also entered this space with their own apps. Despite the competition, Swiggy managed to launch Snacc from concept to live app on Play Store/App store in less than 16 days. The service was only available in Bengaluru and Gurugram during its one-year run.

Service details App offered last-minute meal options to customers Snacc catered to customers who preferred last-minute meal planning. It offered a range of options including Indian breakfast, coffee, bakery items, short eats, cold beverages, eggs and protein. The app had partnered with brands like The Whole Truth for some categories while others were unbranded items sourced from third-party food providers. Despite shutting down Snacc, Swiggy plans to absorb its employees into other businesses and provide transition support.

