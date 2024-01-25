Eyes on profitability

Swiggy layoffs to affect technology, call center, and corporate roles

The workforce reduction will impact teams such as technology, call center, and corporate roles. While Swiggy's food-delivery business is already profitable, the company continues to spend heavily on Instamart, its grocery unit. The Bengaluru-based firm is optimizing all aspects of its operations to cut costs and present better financials before entering the market. To improve profitability, Swiggy is also considering doubling its platform fee on food orders from Rs. 5 to Rs. 10.

Swiggy CEO's view

Swiggy CEO acknowledges slowdown in food delivery segment

In a recent interview with CNBC, Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety admitted that food delivery segment in India is experiencing a slowdown. Majety, however, highlighted the vast potential in the grocery segment, which he estimates to be '50 times larger' than the online restaurant industry. Artificial intelligence is also on Swiggy's radar as a building block for future growth. Over the past two years, the company has been experimenting with AI applications, including projects like Swiggy Mini (storefront aggregator) in Bengaluru.