Swiggy, Zomato boost pay for delivery partners as strikes loom

What's changing for delivery partners?

Zomato now pays ₹120-150 per order from 6pm to midnight, letting some earn up to ₹3,000 a day.

They've also paused penalties for rejecting or canceling orders, so drivers don't lose out if they need to skip a run.

Swiggy is rolling out payouts up to ₹10,000 on December 31 and January 1—with ₹2,000 just for peak evening hours—and Zepto is bumping up its incentives too, all hoping to keep deliveries smooth despite the strike plans.