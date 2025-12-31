Swiggy, Zomato boost pay for delivery partners as strikes loom
With gig workers planning nationwide strikes on December 25 and December 31—right in the middle of peak food delivery hours—Swiggy and Zomato are offering bigger incentives to keep things moving.
Both platforms have introduced new payout structures and temporary perks to address worker concerns and avoid service slowdowns during the busy holiday rush.
What's changing for delivery partners?
Zomato now pays ₹120-150 per order from 6pm to midnight, letting some earn up to ₹3,000 a day.
They've also paused penalties for rejecting or canceling orders, so drivers don't lose out if they need to skip a run.
Swiggy is rolling out payouts up to ₹10,000 on December 31 and January 1—with ₹2,000 just for peak evening hours—and Zepto is bumping up its incentives too, all hoping to keep deliveries smooth despite the strike plans.