The non-manufacturing index, which tracks construction and services, also rose in December

China's factory activity expands, ending longest slump on record

By Mudit Dube 10:38 am Dec 31, 202510:38 am

What's the story

China's factory activity has shown an unexpected recovery in December, ending an eight-month contraction streak—the longest on record. The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 50.1 from last month's 49.2, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed. This defied economists' predictions of continued weakness and surpassed the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction. The official non-manufacturing index, which tracks construction and services, also rose more than expected to 50.2 in December from last month's 49.5.