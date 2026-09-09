Swiggy's Toing hits 33 million weekly users, Zomato leads daily

Toing's growth comes from smart marketing and keeping prices low. Instead of launching a separate budget app, Eternal is betting on its Bistro project, using automation and streamlined menus to make food delivery cheaper.

The budget scene is heating up with Rapido's Ownly hitting 50,000 daily orders in Bengaluru and Flipkart gearing up to join via ONDC.

All eyes are on how these strategies play out next.