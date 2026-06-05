Switch seeks billions for over $50B valuation, eyes 2027 IPO
Business
Switch, the data center developer, is reportedly talking to investors about raising billions of dollars, aiming for a valuation over $50 billion.
Big names like Brookfield and KKR are in the mix, and this funding push could set Switch up for an IPO as soon as 2027.
AI surge boosts demand for switch
With AI taking off, demand for powerful data centers is booming, and Switch is right at the center of it all.
Founded by Rob Roy in 2000 and headquartered in Las Vegas, it already counts tech giants like NVIDIA, Tesla, and FedEx as clients.
Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are helping it with the fundraising talks.
While Switch hasn't commented yet, its next moves could shape how our digital world runs behind the scenes.