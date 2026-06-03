T-Hub announces 13 startups for 3rd ORBIT spacetech accelerator

ORBIT supports 36 startups with mentorship

With this latest group, ORBIT has now supported 36 startups across three rounds and T-Hub's wider programs have helped over 100.

The selected founders get mentorship from industry experts (including former ISRO leaders), masterclasses. Previous cohorts raised nearly ₹30 crore.

As Former Chairman at ISRO A S Kiran Kumar put it at the launch: Programs like ORBIT are helping Indian space startups grow fast and make a real impact.