T-Hub announces 13 startups for 3rd ORBIT spacetech accelerator
T-Hub, a major innovation hub in India, just announced 13 startups joining the third batch of its SpaceTech accelerator, ORBIT.
These fresh teams, like Sanyark Space Technologies, Trishul Space, Kessler Dynamics, Velotrax, and Zoove Space, are working on everything from rocket propulsion to smarter satellites and space energy systems.
ORBIT supports 36 startups with mentorship
With this latest group, ORBIT has now supported 36 startups across three rounds and T-Hub's wider programs have helped over 100.
The selected founders get mentorship from industry experts (including former ISRO leaders), masterclasses. Previous cohorts raised nearly ₹30 crore.
As Former Chairman at ISRO A S Kiran Kumar put it at the launch: Programs like ORBIT are helping Indian space startups grow fast and make a real impact.