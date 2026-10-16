Taiwan criminalizes unauthorized AI chip and server exports to China
Business
Taiwan is making it a crime to export artificial intelligence (AI) chips and servers to China without permission, once the measures take effect.
This move follows US trade rules and is meant to stop illegal chip smuggling, according to Economic Affairs Minister Kung Ming-hsin.
The measures would make the exports a criminal offense under Taiwan's Foreign Trade Act.
Taiwan targets chip-smuggling, plans US parks
The new rules mainly target black-market sales that dodge US bans on tech from companies like NVIDIA and AMD.
Taiwan also plans to raise billions of dollars to develop industrial parks in the US hoping to build a base for a comprehensive in-country supply chain for NVIDIA and other AI hardware makers.