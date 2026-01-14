Taiwan issues arrest warrant for OnePlus CEO: Here's Why

Authorities in Taiwan have issued an arrest warrant for Pete Lau , the CEO of Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus . The warrant was issued after allegations that Lau illegally hired Taiwanese workers, violating local laws on cross-strait relations. The Shilin District Prosecutors Office confirmed the warrant as part of a larger investigation into claims that OnePlus unlawfully recruited over 70 engineers from Taiwan.

Legal breach Allegations of bypassing Taiwan's Cross-Strait Act The case centers around an alleged attempt to circumvent Taiwan's Cross-Strait Act, a law governing economic and commercial activities between Taiwan and mainland China. The act requires Chinese companies to seek explicit approval from the Taiwanese government before hiring local workers or engaging in certain business activities on the island.

Evasion strategy OnePlus's alleged use of Hong Kong shell entity Prosecutors allege that OnePlus used a Hong Kong shell company under a different name to establish an unapproved branch in Taiwan in 2015. This entity allegedly operated without regulatory clearance and focused on R&D work for OnePlus smartphones. Taiwanese officials claim this structure was deliberately designed to hide the company's mainland Chinese ownership and evade legal scrutiny.

Industry impact OnePlus's actions allegedly undermined Taiwan's strategic industries The Cross-Strait Act was implemented to prevent unauthorized technology transfer and protect Taiwan's strategic industries, especially its semiconductor and electronics engineering talent. Officials believe OnePlus's alleged actions compromised these protections by quietly integrating skilled engineers into its R&D pipeline without oversight. The case has drawn attention to the operations of Chinese tech companies in Taiwan and their tactics to access its highly skilled workforce.