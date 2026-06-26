Tamil Nadu eyes aerospace, defense manufacturing after India posts 1.54L/cr

Tamil Nadu unveils defense manufacturing incentives

Aiming for 2029 targets set by the central government (₹3 lakh crore in production and ₹50,000 crore in exports), Tamil Nadu is rolling out incentives like capital subsidies, shared testing facilities, and new innovation centers.

The state is also working with IIT Madras and DRDO to help startups and MSMEs get access to better tech.

All these efforts will be highlighted at the National Departmental Summit on Atmanirbharata in Defence Manufacturing - Promoting State Ecosystems this August.