Tamil Nadu launches India's first deep tech start-up policy

In a major push to its start-up ecosystem, the Tamil Nadu government has launched India's first deep-tech policy. The new initiative, called the "Tamil Nadu Deep-Tech Start-Up Policy 2025-26," aims to help innovators turn cutting-edge research into scalable solutions. The state has set aside ₹100 crore for investments under this policy, which will support as many as 100 start-ups .

Event significance Policy launch coincides with 'Umagine' tech conference The new policy was announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin at the fourth edition of 'Umagine,' Tamil Nadu's flagship technology conference. The event aims to bring together key players in the tech ecosystem and provide a platform for tech-driven companies to thrive. It also witnessed several MoUs between the government and private sector companies, including Better Compute Works, Eros GenAI, and Phantom Digital Effects.

Business agreements MoUs signed for AI data center, R&D expansion Among the MoUs signed at Umagine, Better Compute Works plans to set up an AI data center with an investment of ₹5,000 crore. The project is expected to create 1,450 jobs. Eros GenAI will expand its AI R&D center with an investment of ₹3,600 crore and create 1,000 jobs. Phantom Digital Effects will expand its VFX operation in Chennai with a ₹100 crore investment and provide employment for 1,000 people.