Tamil Nadu launches India's first deep tech start-up policy
What's the story
In a major push to its start-up ecosystem, the Tamil Nadu government has launched India's first deep-tech policy. The new initiative, called the "Tamil Nadu Deep-Tech Start-Up Policy 2025-26," aims to help innovators turn cutting-edge research into scalable solutions. The state has set aside ₹100 crore for investments under this policy, which will support as many as 100 start-ups.
Event significance
Policy launch coincides with 'Umagine' tech conference
The new policy was announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin at the fourth edition of 'Umagine,' Tamil Nadu's flagship technology conference. The event aims to bring together key players in the tech ecosystem and provide a platform for tech-driven companies to thrive. It also witnessed several MoUs between the government and private sector companies, including Better Compute Works, Eros GenAI, and Phantom Digital Effects.
Business agreements
MoUs signed for AI data center, R&D expansion
Among the MoUs signed at Umagine, Better Compute Works plans to set up an AI data center with an investment of ₹5,000 crore. The project is expected to create 1,450 jobs. Eros GenAI will expand its AI R&D center with an investment of ₹3,600 crore and create 1,000 jobs. Phantom Digital Effects will expand its VFX operation in Chennai with a ₹100 crore investment and provide employment for 1,000 people.
Start-up promotion
Tamil Nadu government promotes start-ups through workshops
Ahead of Umagine, the Tamil Nadu government conducted several workshops and technology lectures at 60 educational institutions in 23 districts. These sessions were led by industry experts and college alumni under the banner of Umagine DX. The government has also selected 40 start-ups to showcase their innovations at Umagine. These start-ups will get a chance to pitch their ideas to venture capitalists and other enablers in Dubai, Singapore, and Sharjah in association with the Dubai World Trade Centre.