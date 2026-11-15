Tamil Nadu targets $72B exports and $1.5T economy by 2036
Tamil Nadu has set its sights on raising exports from $59 billion to $72 billion.
The state's new Investment Promotion Commission, led by Chief Secretary Sai Kumar, just had its first meeting, where it also discussed a fresh Industrial Policy for 2027 and making approvals smoother for businesses.
All of this ties into Tamil Nadu's bigger dream: becoming a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036.
Tamil Nadu signs 112 MoUs ₹1.14L/cr
Since May, the government has signed 112 MoUs worth over ₹1.14 lakh crore, with the potential to generate employment for 1,32,771 persons, with most projects already moving forward.
It is also pushing for faster approvals (within just 21 days) and want more district-level export meetings so growth isn't just limited to big cities.