Tata Capital lock-in ends April 13 nearly 67% shares ₹93,742cr
Business
On April 13, nearly 67% of Tata Capital's shares, worth a massive ₹93,742 crore, will finally be up for trading as the lock-in period ends.
This is a major moment for the company after its record-breaking IPO last year.
Tata Capital stock steady, analysts bullish
Even with this huge batch of shares about to hit the market, Tata Capital's stock has stayed steady at ₹328, just above its IPO price.
All seven analysts watching the stock are still saying "Buy," with some setting targets as high as ₹410.
That stability stands out, especially since other companies seeing their lock-ins end haven't fared as well.