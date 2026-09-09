Tata Chemicals and Kenyan government form Magadi soda ash committee

Kenya had suspended operations at the Magadi facility in late July, saying it wasn't bringing enough economic benefit. President Ruto even talked about bringing in new operators.

Now, this committee will look into those concerns and suggest ways for more sustainable mining and better community impact.

Tata says it handed over all compliance documents last August and is committed to open talks.

After news of the committee broke, Tata Chemicals's shares dipped slightly to ₹604.70 on Wednesday at 10:33.