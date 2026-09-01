Tata CLiQ Luxury launches 'The M Collection' by Manish Malhotra
Tata CLiQ Luxury just launched "The M Collection" by Manish Malhotra Fine Jewellery, making it the only online spot to shop these pieces (you can also find them at Malhotra's flagship stores).
The collection features the designer's signature "M" logo and mixes modern style with Indian craftsmanship: think jewelry you can wear to work or dress up for a night out.
Asthana and Malhotra emphasize accessible luxury
According to Tata CLiQ Luxury CEO Gopal Asthana, this launch is all about bringing thoughtfully curated luxury experiences to shoppers.
Manish Malhotra calls the collection a reflection of his own style and says it's designed for anyone who wants a bit of everyday glam that still feels special.
This partnership is part of Tata CLiQ Luxury's goal to make celebrated brands more accessible and wearable in real life.