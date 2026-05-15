Tata Communications-backed STT Global Data Centres plans $500 million Mumbai IPO Business May 15, 2026

STT Global Data Centres, backed by Tata Communications, is getting ready for a big move. It is planning to raise up to $500 million through an IPO in Mumbai.

The company hopes this will push its value up to around $5 billion to $5.5 billion.

If all goes well, it will file the official paperwork in the next few months and aim for a late 2026 launch.