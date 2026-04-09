Tata Consultancy Services adds 2,356 employees this quarter, total 5.85L

TCS posts ₹1,388cr restructuring costs

Even with more hires, TCS saw restructuring costs shoot up to ₹1,388 crore this quarter and voluntary attrition stood at 13.7% on a last-12-month basis in IT services.

Still, the company says it's all-in on helping employees grow: think skill upgrades and an "AI-first" culture.

Annual salary hikes are also on the way from April 2026 as TCS ramps up recruitment for both freshers and experienced pros.