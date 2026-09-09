Tata Consultancy Services launches India's 1st lights-out factory in Pune
Business
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just launched the country's first lights-out factory in Pune, a high-tech lab where robots and AI handle most of the work, including a fully automated battery pack assembly line.
This marks a major leap for automation and smart manufacturing in India.
Sreenivasa Chakravarti says lab reimagines manufacturing
The new lab is all about pushing boundaries with robotics, vision AI, digital simulations, and software-driven engineering.
Sreenivasa Chakravarti from TCS called it a step toward reimagining traditional manufacturing, showing how humans and AI can team up to move factories from manual work to fully autonomous systems.