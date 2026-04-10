Tata Consultancy Services posts FY2026 revenue dip amid AI focus

TCS Hypervault backed by TPG $1B

TCS is doubling down on AI with its new Hypervault project (backed by $1 billion from TPG), and OpenAI is set to become its first customer.

The company also locked in $12 billion worth of deals last quarter across major sectors like telecom and healthcare, showing steady growth even with global economic challenges.

CEO K Krithivasan says keeping strong margins while investing smartly is key, and so far, it looks like that strategy is paying off.