Tata Consultancy Services renews multiyear partnership to digitize M&S shopping
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just renewed its partnership with British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) as a major, multi-year strategic partnership.
The two companies have already worked together for over a decade, and now they're doubling down to make M&S even more digital and customer-friendly, using TCS's AI know-how to boost shopping experiences and support future growth.
M&S operations director prioritizes AI partners
For M&S, going digital isn't just a trend: it's a top priority. Operations Director Sacha Berendji says they want partners who really get AI and digital tech to help speed up their plans.
TCS's Krishnan Ramanujam shared that he's proud to back M&S on this journey with their AI skills and retail experience.
Fun fact: after the announcement, TCS shares closed slightly higher at ₹2,587.75 on the BSE.