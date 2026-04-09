Tata Consultancy Services renews multiyear partnership to digitize M&S shopping

M&S operations director prioritizes AI partners

For M&S, going digital isn't just a trend: it's a top priority. Operations Director Sacha Berendji says they want partners who really get AI and digital tech to help speed up their plans.

TCS's Krishnan Ramanujam shared that he's proud to back M&S on this journey with their AI skills and retail experience.

Fun fact: after the announcement, TCS shares closed slightly higher at ₹2,587.75 on the BSE.