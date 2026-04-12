Tata Consultancy Services shifts to AI jobs, says K. Krithivasan
Business
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is moving its focus from classic programming roles to new age AI jobs like model trainers and prompt engineers, according to CEO K. Krithivasan.
Even with industry ups and downs, TCS is sticking to its promise of tech growth, offering almost 44,000 campus offers in FY26 and around 25,000 campus offers in FY27.
TCS plans HyperVault, AI integration
Krithivasan says TCS will help businesses bring AI into their workflows, while also building its HyperVault data center by 2028.
With strong order books and continued focus on tech modernisation, he remains upbeat about the company's future, even with current economic challenges.