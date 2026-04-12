Tata Consultancy Services shifts to AI jobs, says K. Krithivasan Business Apr 12, 2026

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is moving its focus from classic programming roles to new age AI jobs like model trainers and prompt engineers, according to CEO K. Krithivasan.

Even with industry ups and downs, TCS is sticking to its promise of tech growth, offering almost 44,000 campus offers in FY26 and around 25,000 campus offers in FY27.