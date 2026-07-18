Tata Electronics hit by cyberattack leaking Apple and Tesla files
Business
Tata Electronics just faced a major cyberattack, with hackers leaking more than 200,000 files, including information on big clients like Apple and Tesla, onto the dark web.
The US firm Mandiant confirmed that much data was stolen, but Indian officials say no truly critical information was lost.
Tata partners with cybersecurity firms
Despite the breach, Tata says business is running smoothly for clients.
They are also teaming up with top cybersecurity firms such as Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet to lock things down and protect their supply chain from future threats.
Experts warn that attacks like this are getting more advanced, often targeting suppliers behind the scenes.