Tata Electronics preparing Dholera plant for 90-nanometer chip production
Business
Tata Electronics is preparing to launch production at India's first large-scale chip factory in Dholera, Gujarat.
Instead of the newer 28-nanometer tech, they're starting with 90-nanometer chips, a bit older but still super important for things like cars, industrial machines, and power systems, and planning to move to 28-nanometer later.
This move shows how tricky it is to build a chip industry from the ground up.
Plan covers 28nm to 110nm chips
The plan is to make chips ranging from 28-nanometer to 110-nanometer, but the initial focus will be on the more established 90-nanometer and 55-nanometer types.