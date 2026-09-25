Tata Electronics reshuffles leadership building India's 1st semiconductor facility

Tata Electronics is shaking up its leadership as it works to build India's first semiconductor manufacturing facility.

After some high-profile exits (including former Global Foundries executive KC Ang, who stepped down in December 2025 as president and head of Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing after less than a year in the role, and former senior vice president, construction and facility at Tata Electronics, Reda Masarwa, who exited after a little over a year and a half), the company is bringing in fresh expertise to keep things moving.