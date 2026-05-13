Tata Motors Q4 profit surges 34% to ₹1,793cr

Tata Motors has reported a 33.8% jump in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26. The company's profit stood at ₹1,793 crore as compared to ₹1,340 crore in the same period last year. The growth was driven by strong revenue across its commercial vehicles (CV) business.

Financial performance Revenue and EBITDA grow for Tata Motors Tata Motors' revenue for the fourth quarter of FY26 grew by 19.4% to ₹26,098 crore from ₹21,863 crore last year. The company's EBITDA also saw an increase of 8.6%, rising to ₹2,640 crore as compared to ₹2,431 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the EBITDA margin fell slightly to 10.12% from last year's 11.12%.

Market position Standalone performance hits record high Tata Motors reported a record standalone performance in Q4 FY26 with a revenue of ₹24,500 crore, up 22%. EBITDA rose 35% to ₹3,400 crore. The company's EBIT margin expanded to 12.1%, rising 220 basis points due to higher volumes and cost efficiencies. Girish Wagh, MD & CEO of Tata Motors, said FY26 was a landmark year as they achieved milestones in revenues and profits while reinforcing industry leadership.

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