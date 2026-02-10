Tata Motors, Stellantis renew partnership for FIAPL plant
Tata Motors and Stellantis just renewed their partnership, marking two decades of working together under the Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited (FIAPL) banner.
Their new agreement isn't just a birthday party—it's about teaming up for fresh opportunities in India and beyond.
The Ranjangaon plant near Pune, which has already rolled out over 1.37 million vehicles, is at the heart of this collaboration.
FIAPL factory builds Tata Nexon and Jeep Compass
This factory isn't just any assembly line—it builds popular rides like the Tata Nexon and Jeep Compass, plus exports cars internationally.
The latest deal means they're looking to level up together by sharing more tech, improving supply chains, and maybe even letting Jeep use Tata's turbo-petrol engine in future SUVs.
SUVs are an important part of FIAPL's output
Stellantis Asia Pacific COO Gregoire Olivier called FIAPL a demonstration of what two strong companies can build together, while Tata Motors PV boss Shailesh Chandra said he trusts this partnership will only get deeper.
With SUVs an important part of their output, both sides seem excited about what comes next—especially if it means smarter engineering and greener growth.