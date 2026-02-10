Tata Motors, Stellantis renew partnership for FIAPL plant Business Feb 10, 2026

Tata Motors and Stellantis just renewed their partnership, marking two decades of working together under the Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited (FIAPL) banner.

Their new agreement isn't just a birthday party—it's about teaming up for fresh opportunities in India and beyond.

The Ranjangaon plant near Pune, which has already rolled out over 1.37 million vehicles, is at the heart of this collaboration.