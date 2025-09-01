Tata Motors zooms 2% on profit comeback, steady revenue

If you're watching the markets or thinking about investing, Tata Motors 's turnaround is worth noting. Net profit hit ₹22,991 crore (a major improvement from last year's losses), earnings per share climbed to ₹78.80, and return on equity jumped to nearly 24%. The company also lowered its debt-to-equity ratio to 0.54—signaling stronger financial health.

Quarterly results were mixed

While annual revenue in FY25 edged up slightly to ₹4.4 lakh crore, most of the buzz comes from that profit swing.

Quarterly results were mixed, but Tata still declared a ₹6 per share dividend and rolled out more shares under its incentive plan—indicating confidence in its future moves.