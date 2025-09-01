Tata Motors zooms 2% on profit comeback, steady revenue
Tata Motors's stock rose 2% on Monday, closing at ₹682.65, as the company posted steady revenue and a big profit comeback for the year ending March 2025.
Net profit at ₹22,991 crore
If you're watching the markets or thinking about investing, Tata Motors's turnaround is worth noting.
Net profit hit ₹22,991 crore (a major improvement from last year's losses), earnings per share climbed to ₹78.80, and return on equity jumped to nearly 24%.
The company also lowered its debt-to-equity ratio to 0.54—signaling stronger financial health.
Quarterly results were mixed
While annual revenue in FY25 edged up slightly to ₹4.4 lakh crore, most of the buzz comes from that profit swing.
Quarterly results were mixed, but Tata still declared a ₹6 per share dividend and rolled out more shares under its incentive plan—indicating confidence in its future moves.