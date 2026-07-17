Tata Power set to announce Q1 FY27 results July 27
Business
Tata Power is gearing up for a big board meeting on July 27 to share its financial report for the first quarter of FY27 (ending June 2026).
The trading window has been closed since June 24, so investors will have to wait until two days after the results are out before they can make any moves.
Tata Power net ₹996cr, EBITDA +10%
Last quarter, Tata Power saw its net profit dip by 4% to ₹996 crore and revenue drop by 13%, but thanks to smart operations, EBITDA actually jumped 10%.
For the full year FY26, it hit its highest-ever annual profit at ₹5,118 crore.
Looking ahead, Tata Power is planning a push into nuclear energy with NPCIL and wants to boost capacity and profits by 2030.