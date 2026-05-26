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Tata Sons concludes crucial board meeting amid governance concerns
Board meeting was held amid rising tensions within Tata group

Tata Sons concludes crucial board meeting amid governance concerns

By Mudit Dube
May 26, 2026
06:34 pm
What's the story

The board of directors at Tata Sons, the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate, met today. The meeting was attended by several key figures including Noel Tata, the chairman of Tata Trusts and nominee director on the Tata Sons board. N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata group, also attended but did not address media after the meeting.

Reappointment speculation

Board meeting held amid rising tensions within Tata group

As per reports, the board meeting didn't discuss the reappointment of Chandrasekaran, amid rising tensions within the Tata group. It is reported that Chandrasekaran and Noel had met over the weekend to discuss performance issues at group companies. The meeting comes as unlisted businesses of the Tata group recorded a loss of ₹10,905 crore in FY25. The figure is likely to go up to ₹29,000 crore.

Business worries

Noel's concerns include financial losses and potential IPO

Noel is reportedly worried about the losses at Tata Sons, especially from new ventures launched under Chandrasekaran's leadership, such as Tata Digital and electronics businesses. The financial woes of Air India, which was acquired from the government a few years ago, also concern him. Notably, he is also hesitant to take Tata Sons public through an IPO despite its classification among RBI's top-15 NBFCs mandated to list.

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