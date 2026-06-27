Tata Sons FY26 rebound: nearly ₹42,000cr income, around ₹32,000cr profit
Business
Tata Sons just bounced back with impressive FY26 results: operating income hit nearly ₹42,000 crore and net profit soared to around ₹32,000 crore.
That's a solid recovery after last year's dip in both revenue and profit.
Tata Trusts dividends cross ₹3,000cr
Dividend payouts to Tata Trusts more than doubled this year, crossing ₹3,000 crore. Core companies like TCS, Tata Power, and Tata Motors powered the group's growth with hefty dividend flows.
On the new business front, Tata Electronics expanded fast, Croma turned EBITDA positive, and Air India is working toward stability.
Chairman N Chandrasekaran called out India's resilience and encouraged teams to keep pushing innovation, even when things are uncertain.