Tata Sons FY26 rebound: nearly ₹42,000cr income, around ₹32,000cr profit

Tata Trusts dividends cross ₹3,000cr

Dividend payouts to Tata Trusts more than doubled this year, crossing ₹3,000 crore. Core companies like TCS, Tata Power, and Tata Motors powered the group's growth with hefty dividend flows.

On the new business front, Tata Electronics expanded fast, Croma turned EBITDA positive, and Air India is working toward stability.

Chairman N Chandrasekaran called out India's resilience and encouraged teams to keep pushing innovation, even when things are uncertain.