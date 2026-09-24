Tata Sons reappoints N Chandrasekaran as chairman despite Noel Tata
Tata Sons has decided to keep N Chandrasekaran as its chairman, even after Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, raised objections.
The board said its special rules for picking a new chairman do not apply to reappointments, and made it official with a letter on September 24, 2026.
They also emphasized that everything was done by the book, acting on legal advice.
Tata Sons obtained legal opinions
To make sure the move was legitimate, Tata Sons got legal opinions from top experts, including a former chief justice of India.
Meanwhile, its annual general meeting in August got postponed because Tata Trusts could not nominate a joint authorized representative, but the company clarified this had nothing to do with Chandrasekaran's reappointment.
Up next: his directorship will be discussed at the next big meeting for shareholders to consider his continuation.