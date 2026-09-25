Tata Sons reappoints N Chandrasekaran chairman amid Tata Trusts's objection

Tata Sons, the main company behind the Tata Group, just reappointed N Chandrasekaran as chairman, but not everyone's happy.

Tata Trusts, which owns a big 66% stake, objected and said its single "Noel Tata's lone vote against any key decision is enough to sink it," should have stopped the decision.

Still, Tata Sons went ahead with a majority vote since the other trust nominee didn't back the objection.