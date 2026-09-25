Tata Sons reappoints N Chandrasekaran chairman amid Tata Trusts's objection
Tata Sons, the main company behind the Tata Group, just reappointed N Chandrasekaran as chairman, but not everyone's happy.
Tata Trusts, which owns a big 66% stake, objected and said its single "Noel Tata's lone vote against any key decision is enough to sink it," should have stopped the decision.
Still, Tata Sons went ahead with a majority vote since the other trust nominee didn't back the objection.
Indian firms reassess governance rules
This clash isn't just about one boardroom: it's making other Indian businesses rethink how they handle power struggles.
Founders and investors are now double-checking their own rules to avoid similar conflicts, and legal experts say more companies are asking how to protect themselves if things get messy at the top.
This could mean big changes in how corporate control works across India.