Tata Sons reappoints N Chandrasekaran to 5-year term amid dispute
Tata Sons just reappointed N Chandrasekaran as chairman for another five years, but not everyone's on board.
Major shareholder Tata Trusts isn't happy with how it went down, arguing the process broke internal rules.
Tata Sons says it followed all the right steps, even getting three respected legal experts to confirm everything was above board.
Noel Tata challenges reappointment process
The main issue is a disagreement over the company's articles of association, basically its rulebook.
Tata Trusts says the chairman's reappointment needed majority approval from the Trustees under Article 121, but when a tie happened at the board meeting, legal advisers said using a casting vote was allowed.
Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata is challenging the whole process and might take things further in court.
It's another twist in the ongoing power struggle between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts.