Tata Sons to meet May 26 over listing, project plans

Tata Sons avoiding listing, backing semiconductors

Since being tagged as an upper-layer NBFC by the RBI in 2022 (which usually means it has to list publicly), Tata Sons has been making moves to avoid that, like giving up its registration certificate as a core investment company in 2024 and cutting debt.

The group is also investing in semiconductor plants in Gujarat and Assam, backing India's push for homegrown chips.

Tata Sons is majority-owned by Tata Trusts, what happens at this meeting could shape where the whole group heads next.