Tata Trusts board meeting postponed to May 16

The highly anticipated board meeting of the Tata Trusts, originally scheduled for today, has been postponed to May 16. The decision comes in light of major legal challenges and heightened scrutiny from both the media and the corporate world. The meetings are closely monitored as they could provide insights into the future direction of India's largest business conglomerate.

Court ruling Bombay HC rejects plea to stop Tata Trusts's board meeting The Bombay High Court recently rejected a plea seeking an interim injunction against today's board meetings of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust. The petition was filed by Suresh Tulsiram Patilkhede, who claimed that SRTT was violating Section 30(A)(2) of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act. He alleged that three out of six trustees in the trust were lifetime trustees, which goes against the law limiting such trustees to only 25% of a public trust's board.

Meeting agenda Agenda for rescheduled meeting includes addressing trustee divisions The agenda for the rescheduled meeting on May 16 includes a review of Tata Trusts's representation on the board of Tata Sons, differing views among trustees about listing Tata Sons, and issues related to perpetual trustees. Two trustees, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, had recommended listing Tata Sons against a resolution passed by Tata Trusts last year to keep it unlisted.

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