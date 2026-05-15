Tata Trusts delays board meeting again over Tata Sons listing
Tata Trusts has hit pause again on a key board meeting that was supposed to happen this Saturday.
This is the second time it has been pushed back, and the agenda included some big decisions, like whether or not to take Tata Sons, the company behind all things Tata, public.
The reason for the delay has not been shared.
Shapoorji Pallonji seeks Tata Sons listing
Listing Tata Sons on the stock market is a hot topic right now. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group (which owns about 18% of Tata Sons) wants it listed so they can cash in on their stake, but regulatory changes mean going public might become mandatory unless there is an exemption.
Even within Tata Trusts, there is no clear agreement — some trustees think listing could fund future projects like semiconductors, while others prefer sticking with private ownership if possible.