Tata Trusts to ask N Chandrasekaran for 3-year turnaround strategy

Noel Tata seeks loss-cut roadmap

Noel Tata (Tata Trusts's chairman) specifically wants Chandrasekaran to map out how he will cut losses and boost profits, especially at Air India and other subsidiaries like Tata Digital, Electronics, and Projects.

Together, Tata Digital, Tata Electronics, Tata Teleservices, and Tata Projects lost over ₹25,000 crore last year.

Air India alone could lose ₹28,000 crore in FY26 due to upgrades and restructuring.

With cash burn at platforms like BigBasket and Tata Neu piling up too, everyone is looking for clear answers on what comes next.