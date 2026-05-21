Tata Trusts to ask N Chandrasekaran for 3-year turnaround strategy
Tata Trusts is set to ask N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, for a solid three-year strategy to fix struggling businesses and clarify where the group is headed.
The board wants answers on how he will handle big losses, invest money wisely, and whether Tata Sons will stay unlisted, all as concerns about the group's finances and governance grow.
There is also a separate meeting on June 12 just to go over the annual numbers.
Noel Tata seeks loss-cut roadmap
Noel Tata (Tata Trusts's chairman) specifically wants Chandrasekaran to map out how he will cut losses and boost profits, especially at Air India and other subsidiaries like Tata Digital, Electronics, and Projects.
Together, Tata Digital, Tata Electronics, Tata Teleservices, and Tata Projects lost over ₹25,000 crore last year.
Air India alone could lose ₹28,000 crore in FY26 due to upgrades and restructuring.
With cash burn at platforms like BigBasket and Tata Neu piling up too, everyone is looking for clear answers on what comes next.