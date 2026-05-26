Inside the high-stakes boardroom talks at Tata Sons

As part of the review exercise, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and the leadership teams of several group companies will present detailed business plans. The companies to be discussed include Air India , Tata Digital, Agratas (battery company), Tejas Networks, Tata Electronics, and other key group entities. These presentations will likely focus on growth targets, capital allocation strategies, execution timelines, and long-term strategic positioning for these businesses.

IPO discussions

IPO discussions highlight generational divide within Tata Group

The potential listing of Tata Sons is a hotly debated topic on the agenda. Proponents, including board member Venu Srinivasan, argue that going public could unlock significant shareholder value and improve transparency. However, some veterans of the group are skeptical about the move, fearing it could change the group's "100-year ethos and values" and shift its focus from long-term stewardship to short-term market fluctuations.