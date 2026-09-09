TCC Concept shares jump over 40% to ₹58.80 Sept 9
Business
TCC Concept's stock just shot up over 40% in two days, hitting ₹58.80 on September 9 after a wild ride from a one-year low of ₹39.35.
Trading was intense, with volumes spiking more than 16.25 times the usual as the stock nearly maxed out its daily limit.
TCC Concept merges ALTRR, 5-for-one split
The surge came right after some big news: TCC Concept is merging its subsidiary ALTRR Software Services and splitting each ₹10 share into five shares of ₹2, making it easier for smaller investors to get in.
Their latest annual report also showed strong growth, with revenue up 116% and profit jumping 54%.
Still, despite this week's buzz, the stock is down about 50% so far this year, but if you zoom out three years, it's actually up a massive 363%.