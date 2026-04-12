TCS CEO K. Krithivasan: AI to transform tech and jobs
Business
AI is about to shake up the tech world in a big way, says TCS CEO K. Krithivasan.
He's optimistic that AI could boost both the economy and job opportunities, but stresses that companies need to move fast or risk falling behind.
After a tough start, TCS expects things to pick up by FY27 as more clients invest in new tech.
TCS focuses on hiring digital talent
Krithivasan points out that companies like TCS play a big part in helping businesses actually use AI and modernize smoothly.
As AI changes what skills are needed at work, TCS is focusing on hiring people with digital and AI know-how, offering close to 25,000 campus offers.
CFO Samir Seksaria says their "build-acquire-partner" plan will help them stay strong as everything shifts toward digital.