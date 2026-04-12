TCS CEO K. Krithivasan: AI to transform tech and jobs Business Apr 12, 2026

AI is about to shake up the tech world in a big way, says TCS CEO K. Krithivasan.

He's optimistic that AI could boost both the economy and job opportunities, but stresses that companies need to move fast or risk falling behind.

After a tough start, TCS expects things to pick up by FY27 as more clients invest in new tech.