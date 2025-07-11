TCS experiences 2.51% share drop after earnings report

TCS's revenue growth is slowing down

Even with profits up, TCS's revenue growth is slowing down (up just 1.3%, but actually down if you adjust for currency).

Revenue has been impacted by global uncertainty and losing a big BSNL contract.

Still, TCS is sharing some love with investors through an ₹11 per share dividend and says they've scored $9.4 billion in new deals.

CEO K Krithivasan admits times are tough but says they're betting big on AI and new projects to bounce back.