TCS, Infosys and Wipro doubled Microsoft Copilot licenses to 300,000
TCS, Infosys, and Wipro just doubled their Microsoft Copilot licenses to 300,000 by June 2026, now covering more than a quarter of their combined 1.15 million employees.
It's a big move showing how seriously these Indian IT giants are taking AI at work.
Infosys Wipro 90%+ Copilot usage
Copilot isn't just for coders: it's being used across HR, sales, software development, and more.
Engagement is high too: Infosys and Wipro say more than 90% of licensed staff actually use it each month.
Meanwhile, TCS has an impressive 86% usage rate.
TCS Infosys Wipro betting on AI
While TCS trimmed its workforce last year, Infosys and Wipro kept hiring.
Leaders from all three companies are betting big on AI to boost productivity and reshape workflows.
TCS and Infosys's partnerships with AI pioneers like OpenAI and Anthropic show they're serious about keeping their teams future-ready.