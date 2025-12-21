TCS, Infosys drive big gains for India's top companies this week

Bajaj Finance , Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank also saw solid growth. Bajaj Finance added about ₹6,700 crore; Bharti Airtel went up by nearly ₹3,800 crore; and ICICI Bank tacked on around ₹2,500 crore.

Not all smooth sailing

These wins were partly offset by losses at Reliance Industries (down by over ₹35,000 crore) and LIC (down by about ₹15,500 crore).

Even so, Reliance held onto its spot as India's most valuable company—followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank and others.

It's a reminder of how quickly things can shift in the business world!