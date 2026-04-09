TCS lands $12bn Q4 deals, AI annualized revenue hits $2.3bn
TCS just landed $12 billion in deal wins for the fourth quarter, pushing its total contract value for FY2026 to a hefty $40.7 billion.
Despite global economic bumps, the company scored big with strategic mega deals and saw its annualized AI revenue rise from $1.8 billion to $2.3 billion.
TCS Q4 profit ₹13,718cr up 29%
Net profit for the quarter jumped 29% to ₹13,718 crore, while revenue climbed 5.4% to ₹70,698 crore.
TCS also announced a final dividend of ₹31 per share (pending approval), bringing total yearly dividends to ₹39,571 crore.
On top of that, TCS renewed major contracts and kicked off fresh tech projects, including a modernisation project with Janata Sahakari Bank, showing it's still a strong player in the industry.
CEO K Krithivasan summed it up: clients are staying confident in tech investments even now.