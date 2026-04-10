TCS posts stable margins, big deals as brokers split Business Apr 10, 2026

TCS just posted stable margins and big new deals for the last quarter, but experts can't quite agree on where the stock is headed.

CLSA and JPMorgan are upbeat, pointing to solid GenAI gains and a strong pipeline.

Nomura is hopeful for next year, while HSBC is playing it safe and Jefferies is more cautious, flagging some margin worries.