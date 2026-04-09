TCS Q4 net profit rises 12% to ₹13,784 cr

TCS annualized AI revenue tops $2.3B

For the full year, TCS's net profit nudged up to ₹49,454 crore. They've proposed a ₹31-per-share final dividend.

What's really interesting: their annualized AI revenue in the fourth quarter topped $2.3 billion, and they landed $12 billion in new contracts, including three major deals, highlighting how their bet on AI is paying off even with global economic challenges.